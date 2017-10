Powerlifting team named



GUWAHATI, Oct 20 - A 15-member Assam team, including four officials will participate in the Eastern India Powerlifting Championship which will be held at Howrah from October 22 to 24, stated a release.The team members are: (Boys) Rupam Kachari, Shyam Hazarika, Raju Roy, Madhurjya Chamuah, Dipen Sonowal. (Girls) Mina Balari, Sonali Swargiari, Rumi Balari, Nisha Kalita, Mafruja Sultana Khan, Nirjana Owari. Officials: Bokhistomoni Deori (coach); Jitul Phukan (manager); Bhabajyoti Goswami, Tridib Gogoi (judge).