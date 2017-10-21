The probable list of 29 players are from the AIFF U-19 Academy as well as the Indian U-17 World Cup squad which played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

India have been clubbed with hosts Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Turkmenistan in Group D. They play their first match against Saudi Arabia on November 4 followed by matches against Yemen and Turkmenistan on November 6 and 8 respectively.

The Indian squad will leave New Delhi on October 25 to Doha, where they will play a practice match against Qatar U-19 national team on October 28 before proceeding to Dammam, Saudi Arabia for the AFC U-19 Qualifiers.

The Probables: Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohammad Nawaz. Defenders: Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahil Panwar, Deepak Tangri, Amal Das, Namgyal Bhutia, Asish Rai. Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Lalengmawia, Komal Thatal, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Naorem Roshan Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Abhishek Haldar, Princeton Rebello. Forwards: Aniket Jadhav, Rahim Ali, Lalawampuia, Edmund Lalrindika. – PTI