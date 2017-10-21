Deb, Paonam and Vennam scored matches of 232, 233 and 232 points as they beat Russia, Denmark and Germany in the elimination matches.

Paonam and Vennam both finished in the top-10 individually at these championships, while Deb came 17th after losing in the third round.

“We are so proud of ourselves, it’s amazing to make the final,” Paonam said. – PTI