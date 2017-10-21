



“I am happy to beat him again today. Even at this age, he is one of the best players, who can play in any conditions. I am not thinking much ahead as I have done this before but couldn’t win the title so I will just look at the next match,” Prannoy told reporters after the match.

World No. 8 Srikanth, who already has two Super Series titles at Indonesia and Australia to his name, defeated Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-13, 8-21, 21-18, while Saina, who won a bronze at the Glasgow World Championship, prevailed over Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20, 21-13 in a women’s singles pre-quarterfinal.

US Open champion Prannoy will next face Korea’s top seed Son Wan Ho, Srikanth will meet current world champion Viktor Axelsen, while Saina will square off against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi.

Also through to the quarters were England’s Rajiv Ouseph, Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent, Korea’s Lee Hyun Il, Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen.

In women’s singles, top seed and World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Korean duo of Sung Ji Hyun and Kim Hyo Min, Japan’s Sayaka Sato, China’s Chen Yufei and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon also reached the last eight.

Prannoy trailed Chong Wei, who turns 35 tomorrow, 1-2 in career meetings before the match. However, buoyed by his win over the celebrated Malaysian in June, the Indian produced another sensational performance befitting his new-found reputation of being a giant-killer.

The 25-year-old Indian started off well and dictated terms as he built up a 10-7 lead but the former World No. 1 levelled par with a lucky net chord before entering the break with a slender lead when the Indian’s return missed the sideline.

Chong Wei held on to his lead till 14-13 when Prannoy unleashed a jump smash to draw parity and then went into the lead. But a return going to net meant it was even-stevens again.

The Indian soon jumped to a 18-15 lead before two quick reflex smashes helped him to narrow the gap. However, Prannoy again unleashed two precise smashes on his rival’s forehand to grab three game points and sealed it with another deceptive return which Chong Wei failed to ward off.

The second game started with both committing unforced errors. Prannoy won a video referral and held a 4-3 lead when Chong Wei hit wide. The Indian then hit the net a few times to allow the Malaysian lead 8-6. With Prannoy struggling with unforced errors, Chong Wei moved into the break with a 11-8 lead.

Chong Wei extended the advantage to 14-8 before Prannoy unleashed two powerful returns to let out a scream. However, the Indian couldn’t reign in his errors as Chong Wei eventually managed to take the match to the decider. – PTI