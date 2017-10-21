

Ghana players during a training session ahead of their Saturday’s quarterfinal match against Mali at the practice ground at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, on Friday. – UB Photos Ghana players during a training session ahead of their Saturday’s quarterfinal match against Mali at the practice ground at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, on Friday. – UB Photos

Although two time champions Ghana – 1991 and 1995, are full of confidence considering they had conceded just one goal against seven they scored in last four matches, Mali showed much sharpness in their attacking front.

Ghana’s rock-solid defence, comprising of Najeeb Yakubu and Gideon Mensah, hardly allow opponent attackers to cruise into their territory.

During the preliminary stage and Round of 16 match the duo combined with midfielders so well that the whole Ghana defence line had been able to stand like Rock of Gibraltar.

Mali, the last edition’s runners-up, has so far netted 13 goals in four matches but they had also conceded as many as five goals in the course. It leaves ample of evidence that Mali’s defence line has some areas left open which may be a cause of concern for their coach Jonas Komla.

However, after scoring eight goals in the preliminary round, Mali trounced Iraq 5-1 in the previous match and it will certainly act as a morale booster for the team. Their ace scorer Lassana N’Diaye has five goals in his kitty in four matches and the team will heavily depend on him tomorrow.

Mali coach Komla seemed to be little worried about his defence. “Against Iraq we were on top and virtually outplayed the opponent but against Ghana it will be a different ball game and our biggest concern is defence,” said Komla.

Ghana skipper Eric Ayiah has been very much consistent in the championship. He netted both the goals against Niger in the pre-quarterfinal. He will certainly be one of the players to watch out tomorrow and the Mali defenders have to keep a close vigil on him. Ghana coach Samuel Fabin also opined that the skipper has to work hard in order to create opening in the Mali defence.

Teams

Ghana: Danlad Ibrahim, John Out, Gideon Acquah, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Najeeb Yakubu, Eric Ayiah, Ibrahim Sulley, Kudus Mohammed, Richard Danso, Emmanuel Toku, Aminu Mohammed, Abdul Yusif, Gabriel Leveh, Bismark Owusu, Kwame Aziz, Rashid Alhassan, Mohammed Iddriss, Sadiq Ibrahim, Isaac Gyamfi, Michael Acquaye.

Mali: Alkalifa Coulibaly, Boubacar Haidara, Djemoussa Traore, Fode Konate, Mamadi Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Hadji Drame, Abdoulaye Dabo, Seme Camara, Salam Giddou, Mamadou Traore, Mahamane Toure, Soumaila Doumbia, Siaka Sidibe, Abdoulaye Diaby, Youssouf Koita, Mamadou Samake, Ibrahiim Kane, Lassana Ndiayne, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Massire Gassama.