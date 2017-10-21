The Governor and his wife extended Diwali greetings and distributed sweets and interacted with children. They also wished all a joyous and prosperous life.

In Dimapur, people celebrated Diwali with religious fervour and enthusiasm. While shops and buildings were decorated with lights, most of the homes were adorned with traditional lamps.

Children as well as young and old joined the celebrations by bursting crackers and exchanged sweets and Diwali greetings.

Though the Dimapur district administration had not banned the use of firecrackers this year, there was restriction on high sound crackers.