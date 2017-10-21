Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Oct 20 - Decked up with multi-coloured lights and diyas, Raj Bhavan, Kohima celebrated Diwali along with the rest of the country last night.Nagaland Governor PB Acharya and his wife, Kavita Acharya celebrated the festival of light with Raj Bhavan officers and staff and their families and security personnel deployed at Raj Bhavan.
The Governor and his wife extended Diwali greetings and distributed sweets and interacted with children. They also wished all a joyous and prosperous life.
In Dimapur, people celebrated Diwali with religious fervour and enthusiasm. While shops and buildings were decorated with lights, most of the homes were adorned with traditional lamps.
Children as well as young and old joined the celebrations by bursting crackers and exchanged sweets and Diwali greetings.
Though the Dimapur district administration had not banned the use of firecrackers this year, there was restriction on high sound crackers.