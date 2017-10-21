It further decided to “streamline the Muslim community” living in Dimapur particularly with regard to “mushrooming of Pangajana masjids”, MCD working president, Ahidur Rahman stated in a press note.

A decision in this regard was made at a joint meeting of all Jame Masjids (permanent) and Pangajana Masjids (temporary) committees within Dimapur district on September 17. The meeting unanimously agreed to let MCD regulate the mushrooming of Pangajana masjids, which are temporary in nature.

“Verification and registration would be done to assess if at all some are necessary or not and whether proper norms of a masjid are being followed or not,” MCD stated. The verified pangajanas would then be attached to their respective area Jame Masjids for proper coordination, it said.

In this regard, the MCD working president has appealed to all land owners within Dimapur district “not to rent out or lease out their land to any group or individuals to set up any Pangajana masjids without the consent and permission of MCD. He also urged upon all to cooperate with MCD, in case it would have to close down some prayer houses after verification.

Further, the meeting also resolved that henceforth, the Imams (priests) of such temporary prayer houses would need to undergo proper verification before being appointed at the pangajanas. They (imams) would also be interviewed by a board comprising senior Imams.