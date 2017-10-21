Police said from the confession of Lalnunmawia, murder weapons, a heavy stick and knife, have been recovered from near the crime scene. Police have also recovered the underwear and shoes that the accused were wearing at the time of committing the crime.

Besides this, the police have also recovered Rs 13,800 from Lalnunmawia, of the Rs 20,000 he had stolen from his parents after he murdered them.

The murder accused has been sent to Mamit district jail.