Police confident of nailing Kawrthah murder accused
Correspondent
AIZAWL, Oct 20 - Police have claimed to have garnered enough evidences to nail the accused in the murder of Hmingchungnunga, 65, and his wife Roziki, 56, in their farmhouse in Kawrthah on October 13.Police arrested Lalnunmawia, 31, the son of the victims, for the second time on Tuesday, in connection with the gruesome murder of his parents.
Police said from the confession of Lalnunmawia, murder weapons, a heavy stick and knife, have been recovered from near the crime scene. Police have also recovered the underwear and shoes that the accused were wearing at the time of committing the crime.
Besides this, the police have also recovered Rs 13,800 from Lalnunmawia, of the Rs 20,000 he had stolen from his parents after he murdered them.
The murder accused has been sent to Mamit district jail.