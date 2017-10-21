Yesterday as part of the nation-wide initiative 40 students, their teachers and the NEC staff went for a trek to the famous Living Root Bridge at Mawkyrnot, Pynursla. The event was flagged off by the NEC secretary, Ram Muviah from the NEC Secretariat here.

Similarly, the trek is for school children to the Mawphlang sacred groove which is a famous site for conservationist and also those interested in the cultural heritage of the people in Meghalaya. Tomorrow’s event would be flagged off by the NEC Planning Adviser in the morning from the NEC Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Paryatan Parv is being organised across the country from October 5 to 25.