The entrepreneurs were selected on the basis of their contributions towards the MSME sector.

Three of the entrepreneurs are from Imphal West, two from Imphal East and one each from Ukhrul, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Tengnoupal districts.

National award winner Machihan Sasa of Longpi Kajui village, Ukhrul district, and mobile phone mechanic Nongmeikapam Suvangko of Samurou Mayai Leikai, who is a differently-abled person, were among the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister appealed to the beneficiaries to work hard and maintain good relations with the banks in order to get bigger loans in the future. “Our entrepreneurs should repay their loans timely so that the banks can offer better service to the people of the State,” he added.