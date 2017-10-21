Correspondent
IMPHAL, Oct 20 - Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over loans worth Rs 46.50 lakh to nine skilled self-employed persons of different districts at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here today.The financial assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh was provided by Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd.
The entrepreneurs were selected on the basis of their contributions towards the MSME sector.
Three of the entrepreneurs are from Imphal West, two from Imphal East and one each from Ukhrul, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Tengnoupal districts.
National award winner Machihan Sasa of Longpi Kajui village, Ukhrul district, and mobile phone mechanic Nongmeikapam Suvangko of Samurou Mayai Leikai, who is a differently-abled person, were among the beneficiaries.
The Chief Minister appealed to the beneficiaries to work hard and maintain good relations with the banks in order to get bigger loans in the future. “Our entrepreneurs should repay their loans timely so that the banks can offer better service to the people of the State,” he added.