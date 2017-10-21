|
Talent hunt show in Arunachal
Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Oct 20 - The second season of the mega singing talent hunt show Arunachal Idol began today.Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein flagged off the event amongst zeal and grandeur at Siddhartha Hall here, a press release said.
A contestant performing during the talent hunt competition in Itanagar, on Friday.
Congratulating the winners of the district audition who will be vying for the top 12 position, Mein said that hard work is the only mantra for success. Mein added that Arunachal Idol has given the right platform to the budding artists to showcase their talent.