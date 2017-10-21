At its meeting held at NPF Central Headquarters in Kohima, the CEC also resolved to place on record its sincere appreciation to ECI for what it called just and transparent order issued as per the provisions of Article XV of NPF constitution.

Towards this, it endorsed the party president Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu to summon the general convention of the party, as desired by ECI.

While reiterating its support to the ongoing peace process between NSCN-IM and Government of India, the CEC expressed its appreciation to the Government of India for inviting the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups for negotiation.

“It has been the consistent stand of NPF that solution to the Naga political problem should be inclusive of all stakeholders and this solution should be expedited by all concerned so as to bring about normalcy, peace and prosperity to our land,” the release stated.

The CEC also reiterated its appeal to NSCN-K to renounce violence and return to the negotiating table with the Government of India as desired by the Naga people.

The meeting further vehemently condemned the arbitrary dismissal of the Government headed by Dr Shurhozelie by Governor PB Acharya and installing the TR Zeliang Government “saying the tussle for NPF leadership was not an internal party problem”.

Further, to ensure clarity and avoid duplicity in the constitution of the party, the CEC authorised party president Dr Shurhozelie to set up a Constitution Review Committee so that the proposed amendments/changes in the constitution can be put up for adoption in the scheduled November 22 general convention of the party as required by Article XVI of the constitution of the party.