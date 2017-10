Woman missing

JALUKBARI, Oct 20 - A search is under way for a 24-year-old woman of Lalungaon, Lokhra who went missing from her rented house.Monuwara Rai (24), mother of two children who left her home around 3 pm yesterday, has remained untraced ever since, said police sources. Her husband, after failing to trace her, lodged an FIR at the Garchuk Police Station today. Police investigation is on.