Closing part of school’s silver jubilee celebrations in Dec



GUWAHATI, Oct 20 - The concluding part of the ongoing yearlong silver jubilee celebrations of Sankardev Bidya Niketan, Narengi will be observed on December 20, 21 and 22.Before that, there will be events for students (workshops on extempore speech and debate) on November 11 and 13, followed by various competitions on November 14. The concluding function will be attended by a host of eminent personalities of the State besides the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, a press release said.