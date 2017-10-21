At that meeting, the previous Assam government led by the Congress had requested the Home Ministry and the Registrar General of India to use their good offices in resolving the problem arising out of the non-availability of the records of the 1951 NRC in many districts of the State. It also pointed out that in some districts, the NRC records were found to be only fractional.

The previous State government also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee with Dr Bhumidhar Barman as its chairman to determine the necessary conditions, etc. for updating this vital document. But when the process of updating the document was initiated with a pilot project in Barpeta and Chaygaon areas in 2010, violent protests were witnessed at the behest of the AIUDF.

Later, the NRC updating process went under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court and the previous Congress-led State government provided all necessary facilities, including fund, for completing the updating process in a flawless manner.

But now, the BJP and the AIUDF are alleging that the Congress has been standing in the way of updating the NRC and this is nothing but a travesty of truth, said the APCC.

Both the BJP governments at the Centre and Dispur are trying to accord citizenship to those Hindu Bangladeshis who entered Assam till 2014, the APCC alleged.