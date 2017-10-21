During the camp, free blood-count check-up (from 9.30 am to 11 am) and consultation with doctors (from 10 am to 3 pm) from the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Research Institute will be provided to the people.

The doctors who will visit the camp include Dinesh Bhurani, Ullas Batra, LM Darlong and Narendra Agarwal.

However, the interested people are asked to get themselves registered for the camp by calling Chandrima Sen on 9957181830. They may also contact the employees’ union’s office.