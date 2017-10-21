|
Poet Sushil Sarma’s demise condoled
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 20 - The Asam Sahitya Sabha has condoled the death of noted poet Prof Sushil Sarma who had passed away at a city nursing home yesterday.In a condolence message, the Sabha termed the death of Sarma who was a poet of the Ramdhenu Age, as the end of a chapter of the Ramdhenu era.
Before cremation, Sarma’s body was brought to the office of the Sabha where many people including Sabha president Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah paid tributes to him. His body was also taken to the All Assam Students’ Union office and then to Pragjyotish College where he had served as head of the Dept of Assamese.
His last rites were performed at the Bhootnath crematorium.