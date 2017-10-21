“Even the selection of some film actress whose beauty and genius is not known to continents beyond the Indian Ocean is unlikely to do wonders. But modern techniques of attracting suave and sophisticated visitors across the continents would be indispensable for the purpose. Assam tea and Kaziranga rhinos are already adequately known to Western, American and Asian tourists, but what is necessary to attract those tourists is to make them know about the existence of more seasons in Assam than anywhere else in the world,” he said.

Chakravartty added that the world outside should be told about the uniqueness of Assam in her endowment of flora and fauna and her variety of racial ingredients.

“Sophisticated tourists should know about the culinary brilliance, musical glory and what is more, the magnanimity and simplicity of the Assamese men and women. Rest of the world should also know that Assam has the richest variety of plants and orchids and is also on the top in respect of variety of riverine fishes,” he said.

He said what Assam lacks in architectural glory is compensated by the soothing climate spreading over 300 days of the year and the verdant ambience characterised by forests, hills, lakes and rivers, and the region’s unique and varied ethnicity.