The Diwali celebration began with making of a rangoli. This was followed by a lamp lighting ceremony by the chief guest along with the children and other members of Shishu Sarothi.

ADGP Agarwal spent some time at the venue interacting with the children. This event is supported every year by SC Johnsons Products Pvt Ltd. Apart from the supporters and friends of Shishu Sarothi, children from nearby communities too took part in the celebration.