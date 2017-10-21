|
Festival of lights at Shishu Sarothi
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 20 - As in previous years, Shishu Sarothi celebrated Diwali with much enthusiasm on October 17. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Mukesh Agarwal attended the celebration as the chief guest. In keeping with the trend that has continued for the past 12 years, the children and senior members of Shishu Sarothi’s vocational unit prepared and painted over 5,000 earthen lamps this year.
The Diwali celebration began with making of a rangoli. This was followed by a lamp lighting ceremony by the chief guest along with the children and other members of Shishu Sarothi.
ADGP Agarwal spent some time at the venue interacting with the children. This event is supported every year by SC Johnsons Products Pvt Ltd. Apart from the supporters and friends of Shishu Sarothi, children from nearby communities too took part in the celebration.