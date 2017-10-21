In the inaugural session, the Botanical Society of Assam will honour three State-based eminent scholars, who are also Fellows of the Botanical Society of Assam (FBSA), by conferring the ‘BSA Lifetime Achievement Award’ in recognition of their years of valuable contributions to the science of plants.

These three scholars are Prof CM Sarma, Prof RN Bhattacharjee and Prof PK Patowary. All the three scholars are also founder members of the Society.

The inaugural session will be followed by the business session of the Botanical Society of Assam.