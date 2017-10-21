Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 20 - The biennial general meeting of the Botanical Society of Assam will be held with a daylong programme at Pandu College here on October 22. The Annual Lecture – 2017 on the occasion will be delivered by Prof KK Baruah, former head of the Department of Environmental Science, Tezpur University.
In the inaugural session, the Botanical Society of Assam will honour three State-based eminent scholars, who are also Fellows of the Botanical Society of Assam (FBSA), by conferring the ‘BSA Lifetime Achievement Award’ in recognition of their years of valuable contributions to the science of plants.
These three scholars are Prof CM Sarma, Prof RN Bhattacharjee and Prof PK Patowary. All the three scholars are also founder members of the Society.
The inaugural session will be followed by the business session of the Botanical Society of Assam.