Father Johnson Parackal, executive director of DBI while welcoming the guests, said that educational leaders can never remain insulated from the onslaughts of media invasion nor can they be indifferent to a generation that glut on instant inter-connectedness and social networks which offer a mixed fare of everything.

Tura Lok Sabha Member Sangma said, “Education overall as an issue, as a part of nation building and as a factor can change our country and should be treated with utmost priority. India is a nation with a large number of youths and the biggest challenge today is how we shape our youth. The youth are our challenge and the youth are our strength.”

Sangma further said, “Today we create individuals who are more like machines. Instead, there has to be some scope for individuals to develop their innate capacities. Our education system need to be much more flexible in order to accommodate individual passion and interests.”

Speaking on the use of technology, he said, “Teachers should make the best use of technology available in the classrooms to enable students to learn better.” He also urged the participants to formulate innovative ideas and solutions as part of the deliberations of the conference and present them to him and other leaders so that these ideas can be presented in the Parliament in its next session.

In her speech Dr Mahanta said, “Education in India has undergone a sea change and is in the process of evolving. There are emerging global trends taking place in education where more and more technology is adopted to make education more individualised and effective. We need holistic education catering to emotional, psychological and social development of the person.”

The technical sessions began with introduction of the conference’s theme by Fr PD John, director of the Don Bosco Institute of Management, Guwahati. He was the resource person of the day’s first session. While initiating the theme, he said there is a growing feeling that something is wrong with the education system in the country today.

Fr John said the current education system across the globe was designed in the industrial age to churn out factory workers, which is still running in schools. He emphasised the need for replacing the same with a more innovative idea of bringing back the joy and happiness to the classroom.