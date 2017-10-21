Singh was addressing the one-day Orientation Programme for Legislators and Administrative Secretaries on Climate Change Adaptation held under the aegis of State Environment department, in association with Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and Swiss Agency for Development and Co-Operation (SDC), here recently.

“People’s involvement, co-operation and awareness campaigns on the impact of climate change is very much important for conserving and preserving the ecology and environment,” Singh added.

Informing that the recent flood and landslides due to climate change impact in Manipur had claimed at least 22 lives besides destroying many houses, standing crops and livestock, he said the need of the hour is to provide alternative way of livelihood to the people. A detailed project report will be prepared for the conservation and restoration of Lamphelpat, the popular wetland in Imphal area, he also said.

Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar said climate change is not just a threat to the environment but also to growth and development of the nation and State in particular. He added the ongoing Climate Change Adaptation Project at Phayeng village in Imphal West district is one of the integrated model projects undertaken by eight line departments with public support.

Head and Counsellor, Swiss Cooperation Office, Embassy of Switzerland, Ms Marylaure Crettaz said, “Climate change is a growing concern of the world and mountainous region.” SDC and DST have jointly designed the Indian Himalayas Climate Adaptation Programme to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities, capacity building, risk assessment and raise public awareness on the impact of climate change, she added.

Earlier delivering a talk on ‘Climate Policy and Climate Finance: Its Opportunities,’ former Special Secretary of Environment Ministry Hem Pande appealed to integrate the development programmes in an environment friendly manner to counter the impact of climate change in future.

Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs, Administrative Secretaries, delegates from outside the State participated in the orientation programme.