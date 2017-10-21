Spread over an area of 8,500 sq km with a population of 22,256, the new district will comprise of six administrative units – three from eastern part of Lower Subansiri district and another three from western part of Upper Subansiri district, according to Raga MLA Tamar Murtem.

Participating in the discussion on the Bill, Khandu stressed on the need to have a proper parameter and guidelines in terms of creation of new districts and other administrative centres to do away with the problems associated with it.

He informed that there is no guideline as such in regard to new district creation excepting the Govt Policy of 1983. As there are many demands for new districts, Khandu assured to revisit the policy and bring it to Assembly in the next session to frame a proper yardstick and modality for creation of new districts and administrative centres.