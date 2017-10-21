Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Oct 20 - Arunachal Assembly passed ‘The Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ on Wednesday, paving the way for creation of the State’s 23rd district – Kamle – bifurcating parts of Lower Subansiri and Upper Subansiri districtsto fulfil the long-pending demand of the people of Raga area.The Bill was tabled on the floor of the House on October 14 by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is also the Minister in-charge of District Administration.
Spread over an area of 8,500 sq km with a population of 22,256, the new district will comprise of six administrative units – three from eastern part of Lower Subansiri district and another three from western part of Upper Subansiri district, according to Raga MLA Tamar Murtem.
Participating in the discussion on the Bill, Khandu stressed on the need to have a proper parameter and guidelines in terms of creation of new districts and other administrative centres to do away with the problems associated with it.
He informed that there is no guideline as such in regard to new district creation excepting the Govt Policy of 1983. As there are many demands for new districts, Khandu assured to revisit the policy and bring it to Assembly in the next session to frame a proper yardstick and modality for creation of new districts and administrative centres.