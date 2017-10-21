



The Bangladesh Government has also been providing cattle to the affected families of the flood-prone areas of the country. Besides, seeds of improved paddy varieties like BR-51 and 52, hot chili, etc., have also been supplied to the people in the char (riverine) areas.

The Bangladesh Government has introduced a Char Livelihood Programme (CLP) as part of the flood mitigation mechanism and has been building raised platforms for a cluster of 40 to 50 families with the provision of sanitation and drinking water facilities under this programme. Seeds and seedlings are also supplied to these families under the programme. All these measures have been able to save the people of the flood-hit areas from ‘monga’ (no food, no job situation) for the past five years.

Sufia Khanam, assistant executive head of the NGO Environment and People Research Centre, said that earlier, north Bangladesh was synonymous with flood-induced poverty. But now the situation has changed much. Khanam’s organisation is a leading NGO in the northern part of Bangladesh.

She said that in the northern part of the country, NGOs like Thengamara Mahila Sabuj Sangha and Rangpur Dinajpur Rural Development Society have been extending significant support to the flood-affected people in fighting and overcoming the problem of flood. In this part of the country, people belonging to seven to eight districts used to suffer from flood-induced calamity.

Livestock have emerged as an important instrument for the people of the flood-prone areas to sustain themselves. However, women here play the major roles in the area of livestock management.

Though women in some parts of northern Bangladesh are prevented from taking part in paddy plantation activities, they play a major role in making their families resilient to calamities. Every day, they store a fistful of rice, chira (flattened rice) and muri (puffed rice) as part of their respective families’ preparation to fight flood. They also plant vegetables like the bottle gourd, which are flood-resistant to a great extent.