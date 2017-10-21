



This is despite the tourist attractions that abound in and around Haflong, the district headquarters.

“Haflong, our lone hill station, is a nature lover’s paradise. One can get a spectacular view of the misty hills including the lofty Barail range from almost any point in the town. Trekking and camping along the rolling, thickly-forested terrain criss-crossed by jungle streams, bird watching, pineapple and orange orchards, historical remnants of the Dimasa kingdom at Maibong, etc., are some of the exciting options for a visitor,” Bankim Haflongbar of Tourism Association of Dima Hasao (Tour AD) told The Assam Tribune.

The Jatinga village, which shot to global fame for its still-not-explained ‘bird mystery’ decades back, may no longer attract birds in the manner it did, but the nearby Doiheng village has now emerged as a bird watchers’ paradise for the same curious phenomenon of straying birds on dark, foggy nights.

Tour AD, which is promoting sustainable tourism practices by engaging the local tribal communities, has given a boost to homestay facilities in a few villages near Haflong. “We do not want the beauty and serenity of the place to be destroyed by insensitive and intrusive tourism. We also want the local tribal people to benefit from tourism and not big corporate groups. Homestay is one sure way to ensure sustainable tourism with locals as the main beneficiaries,” he said, adding that homestays were a must to savour the region’s famed ethnicity.

Indeed, the multi-ethnic mosaic of Dima Hasao that is home to as many as a dozen major tribes and many more sub-tribes in itself is a big attraction for many tourists who want to relish the region’s ethnic diversity. “We have villages where hundred per cent of the occupants belong to a particular tribe having their own distinct and vibrant cultures and lifestyles. This is something rarely to be found elsewhere,” he added.

As with most hill stations, Haflong’s architecture reflects the British colonial days, with several heritage structures – including the old circuit house – exuding an old-world charm. Located atop a hill, the circuit house offers a breathtaking view of the valley below as well as the towering peaks, including the Hempeupet, Assam’s highest point at some 6,000 feet.

Conservationist Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury, who is also the Development Commissioner for Hill Areas, Government of Assam, said that there was a plan to expedite the all-round development of Dima Hasao with specific thrust on tourism.