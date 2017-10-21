Sources said that India has definite information about the recent meetings between the Chinese agencies and members of militant groups of the North East. Most of the meetings have taken place in Ruili and Kunming. It is a well established fact that Chinese agencies were in touch with the militant groups of the North East for quite some time, but in recent months, the frequency of such meetings increased. “We have evidence that there were instances when such meetings between the Chinese agencies and NE militants were held even twice a month,” sources said. However, it is still not certain whether the frequency of such meetings increased as a fall out of the Dokala face off between India and China.

Sources said that as per information available with the Indian security agencies, most of the meetings with the Chinese agencies were attended not by the top leaders of the militant outfits as there is a possibility of them getting spotted. That is why, the meetings are mostly attended by middle level leaders of the militant groups and sometimes even “think tanks” of the militants also went to attend such meetings. “It will be comparatively easier for the Indian intelligence agencies to spot senior leaders of the militant groups if they go for the meetings with the Chinese agencies and in such a scenario, it would have been easier for India to confront China with such evidence. To avoid such a scenario, middle level leaders of the militant groups are sent to attend the meetings,” sources pointed out.

So far, the Government of India does not have any direct evidence of Chinese agencies providing funds to the militant groups. But it is a fact that the Chinese agencies are facilitating procurement of weapons by the militant groups from the clandestine arms dealers.

MHA sources said that the Government was expecting the NSCN(K) to rejoin the peace process. The civil society of Nagaland is also putting pressure on the militant group to rejoin the peace process, but the outfit has not been able to do so because of “Chinese pressure.”