According to the study, air pollution is the biggest contributor, linked to 6.5 million deaths in 2015 in the world, while water pollution (1.8 million deaths) and workplace-related pollution (0.8 million deaths) pose the next largest risks.

Researchers, including those from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi and Icahn School of Medicine in the US, pointed out that almost 92 per cent pollution-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

In rapidly industrialising countries such as India, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Madagascar and Kenya, deaths due to pollution can account for up to one in four deaths.

“In 2015, the greatest numbers of deaths due to pollution occurred in India (2.5 million deaths) and China (1.8 million),” the study said.

Welfare losses due to pollution are estimated to cost more than USD 4.6 trillion each year, equivalent to 6.2 per cent of the global economic output, it said. Pollution is linked to an estimated nine million deaths each year worldwide – equivalent to one in six (16 per cent) of all deaths. – PTI