



In New Delhi, Tillerson will meet with senior Indian leaders to “discuss further strengthening of our strategic partnership and collaboration on security and prosperity” in the Indo-Pacific region, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

“The Secretary’s visit to India will advance the ambitious agenda laid out by President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Prime Minister’s visit to the White House in June,” she said.

Tillerson, in the first major foreign policy speech on October 18, said the US is India’s “reliable partner” at the world stage in this period of uncertainty and angst, sending a strong signal to side with India amidst China’s “provocative actions” in the region.

In the speech, he said the emerging Delhi-Washington strategic partnership stands upon a shared commitment upholding the rule of law, freedom of navigation, universal values and free trade. – PTI