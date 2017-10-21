The Chief Minister also directed the officials to maintain records on how these materials are sent to different parts of the State so that an account of how these resources are being used can be kept.

“If there is any mismatch of records, strict action will be taken against the erring officials,” the release said, quoting the Chief Minister.

The directions came at a meeting in Dibrugarh, where Sonowal asked the Forest Department, civil and police administration to maintain transparency in view of allegations of illegal supply of sand, stone chips and wood.

The Chief Minister also asked the Forest Department to supply the required amount of sand and stone chips to the PWD to ensure uninterrupted construction works.

To stop the illegal trade of forest resources, Sonowal asked the police administration to be alert and work in sync with the Forest Department. He also directed the officials to take local people into confidence and create a shield for protection of the forest resources of the State. – PTI