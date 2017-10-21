



However, the Tea Board has expressed apprehensions that a reduction in the import tariff on tea will adversely affect the Indian tea industry, and through the lenient rules of origin, China’s cheaper tea may enter Indian markets through the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (FTA) route.

Sources in the tea industry said that there is an urgent need to take appropriate measures to not only check cheap import from ASEAN countries but also prevent entry of Chinese tea into Indian markets through the India-ASEAN FTA route. Experts underscored the need to revisit the provisions regarding the rules of origin to avoid the Chinese imports taking advantage of the lower tariff envisaged under the Trade in Goods Agreement.

There is an immense scope of promoting tea exports to ASEAN countries provided the tariff structure is tweaked suitably so as to provide a level playing field for export of Indian tea to ASEAN. The Ministry may explore the possibility of extracting a similar tariff structure for the Indian tea sector which is prevalent for ASEAN countries inter se, said the sources.

The report said that it may be advantageous for countries like Indonesia and Vietnam, which are the largest exporters of tea to India among all ASEAN counties, to explore the huge Indian domestic market under the FTA in future.

In 2008, the share of ASEAN in India’s total tea import was 21.94 per cent, which constituted 2.36 per cent of ASEAN’s total tea export. India’s tea import from ASEAN increased to 32.8 per cent of India’s total tea imports in the next year. However, from the year 2011, the import from the two ASEAN countries of Vietnam and Indonesia came down to 10 per cent, which further reduced to 4 per cent during 2014 and 2015.

The import has again risen to around 10 per cent during 2016. India’s tea export to the ASEAN countries has been low (ranging between 1.6 per cent and 2.5 per cent of the total export volume). ASEAN countries are also importing tea from Indonesia and Vietnam. It was argued that under the India ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, opportunities for India to expand its tea exports to ASEAN countries are limited.

The report said that Assam is strategically located as the gateway to the South East Asian countries and has an ideal location for international trade and business. The capital of Assam has an international airport and is connected with major cities of the country.