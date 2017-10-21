Naidu, 68, was admitted at the All India Institute Of Medical Science on Friday after his sugar and blood pressure were high along with some cardiac issues. He went through a check up which was followed by angiography and angioplasty.

A medical bulletin issued by AIIMS on Saturday said that Naidu had a "routine detailed medical check up" on Friday.

"Stress Thalium Test followed by angiography revealed a significant blockage in one of the main artery which was stented by doctor Balram Bhargava, Department of Cardiology.

"He is in sound health and all parameters are normal. He is advised complete rest at home for three days and no visitors during this period," the bulletin added.