Yet another demonstration was organised recently in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner here under the aegis of NH-52 (B) Khyotigrosto Suraksha Samiti Joutho Mancha. The members of the Mancha staged a sit-in demonstration near the Chowkidinghee intersection before proceeding to the office of the Deputy Commissioner. The ‘land-affected’ members again raised their long-pending demand for payment of fair compensation.

It may be mentioned here that the Upper Assam Commissioner was appointed as the Arbitrator to resolve the dispute between the land-affected people and the government. The Mancha leaders said that they were expecting a solution through the arbitration process.

“During a discussion with the Chief Secretary, where three MLAs of Dibrugarh district also attended, the Chief Secretary had assured the ‘land-affected’ people that the value of paddy cultivated would be included in the compensation, though his verbal assurance was yet to be honoured.

Besides, there is a vast difference in the hike of the value for those occupying government land and patadari land holders. Some patadaris whose land has been acquisitioned have not even received notice for compensation till date,” stated Bolindra Saikia, one of the leaders of the Mancha.