Call for stoppage of Rajdhani Express at New Haflong

Correspondent

HAFLONG, Oct 19 - Demanding a stoppage for the New Delhi-Agartala Rajdhani Express at the New Haflong Railway Station situated at the headquarters of Dima Hasao district, the Dima Hasao District Congress Committee recently submitted a memorandum to the General Manager of the NF Railway, Maligaon, through the Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao. The memorandum, signed by the Dima Hasao DCC (I) president Nirmal Langthasa, pointed out that the New Delhi-Agartala Rajdhani Express would be commissioned shortly and with the introduction of the Rajdhani Express, the long-standing demand of the people of this part of the country would be fulfilled. The Congress committee maintained that the entire populace of Dima Hasao district would be deprived of the benefits of the New Delhi-Agartala Rajdhani Express if there would be no stoppage at the New Haflong station. Haflong, the district headquarters of Dima Hasao district, is a place of historical importance and during the British rule, Haflong was the headquarters of North Cachar Hills Subdivision and at present, it is the only hill station in the State, the memorandum stated. If the New Haflong Railway Station is not designated a stoppage, this would amount to total neglect of the entire population of Dima Hasao district. The Congress committee warned that if their appeal was not heeded, a mass agitation programme of ‘Rail Roko’ would be staged at the New Haflong Railway Station during the plying of the New Delhi-Agartala Rajdhani Express.