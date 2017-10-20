Ann service
SIVASAGAR, Oct 19 - One of the oldest and busiest roads in the State, Nazira Ali, which connects Nazira and Sivasagar, is in a poor shape due to the alleged neglect of the Government towards maintaining the road. Meanwhile, Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, recently appealed to the Chief Minister to release funds for early repair of the road.
Saikia said on the social media that the Chief Minister had earlier given an assurance that all roads would be repaired within 45 days; but even after the passage of months, no worthwhile work has been done in this respect.
The entire 20-km stretch of Nazira Ali is covered by huge potholes and the sides are also broken, making it unsafe for commuters, especially those going for treatment to the Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh, or other health centres.
It is learnt that the road was reconstructed with the ONGC’s aid in the recent past, but the work done was poor due to the alleged failure of the PWD (Roads) to monitor it. Heavy vehicles weighing above 50 to 70 tonnes, operated by the ONGC and other private companies engaged in oil exploration and production activities, ply on the road regularly, leading to its fast deterioration. The worst affected stretches lie at Gargaon, Kujibali, Hanhchora and BG Road.