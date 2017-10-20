Saikia said on the social media that the Chief Minister had earlier given an assurance that all roads would be repaired within 45 days; but even after the passage of months, no worthwhile work has been done in this respect.

The entire 20-km stretch of Nazira Ali is covered by huge potholes and the sides are also broken, making it unsafe for commuters, especially those going for treatment to the Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh, or other health centres.

It is learnt that the road was reconstructed with the ONGC’s aid in the recent past, but the work done was poor due to the alleged failure of the PWD (Roads) to monitor it. Heavy vehicles weighing above 50 to 70 tonnes, operated by the ONGC and other private companies engaged in oil exploration and production activities, ply on the road regularly, leading to its fast deterioration. The worst affected stretches lie at Gargaon, Kujibali, Hanhchora and BG Road.