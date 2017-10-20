Centenary of Jagadddhatri Puja

Correspondent

GAURIPUR, Oct 19 - The centenary of Jagaddhatri Puja will be celebrated at Shri Shri Jagaddhatri Devi temple, Bansmari near here from October 26 to 30. Elaborate arrangements have been made to celebrate the puja. A 17-member celebration committee has been constituted, which is headed by Bhupal Chandra Ray and Uttam Kumar Ray as president and general secretary respectively. During the five-day puja festival, naam prasanga and cultural events will be held. On Navami, a community feast will be arranged. A mela will also be held where traders from Gauripur, Golakganj, Balajan, Materjhar, Rupshi, Dhepdhepi, Dhorarghat and Lalkura will sell toys and dried food. Jagaddhatri Puja will also be celebrated at Dhepdhepi and Kacho Khana.