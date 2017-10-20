Speaking to the local residents at Kaliyani, Sonowal expressed the hope that the season will bring a rich harvest to all the farmers. “It is my prayer and wish that all farmers become self-sufficient and economically independent. It is only with this intention the entire Assamese community is observing this festival with great hope. I pay my respects to the farmers’ community today,” he added.

He mentioned of a scheme called Gram Unnayan Yojana under which each village will be gifted with a tractor. The government will also extend financial assistance up to Rs 1.2 crore to each eligible village by December this year for development-related works.

Our Correspondents add:

Nagaon: Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, was observed in different parts of Nagaon district along with rest of the State on Wednesday.

A pre-harvest festival marked by austerity, Kati Bihu is observed on the last day of Assamese Aahin month. The occasion was marked by lighting of earthen lamps in houses, paddy fields and bhoral ghars (granaries) and in front of the tulsi plants.

Households across the district also prepared different food items like Assamese cakes, rice flakes, curd, etc., on the occasion.

The Swabhimani Samaj, Nagaon observed the Kati Bihu with the planting of tulsi plant, naam prasanga and distribution of prasad.

However, the festive mood of the cultivators has been affected due to the recent devastating floods in the district. The last two floods that hit the district this year affected more than two lakhs people and damaged 16540.4 hectares of cultivable lands.

Jagiroad: Kati Bihu, the pre-harvest festival was observed here including the Mayong Circle on Wednesday .

Villagers lit earthen lamps in the paddy fields and prayed for a good harvest in the coming season. People lit earthen lamps in front of the tulasi plant and in household campuses in the evening. The farmers also believe that lighting of lamps in paddy fields is an auspicious omen that keeps off pests and anything that could potentially damage a good harvest. It is pertinent to mention that the granaries of the villagers remain empty at this time of the year, and hence, the prayer for a rewarding harvest.

ANN Service in Sivasagar adds: Sivasagar Jail authority on Wednesday observed the Kati Bihu with traditional lighting of earthen lamp near a tulsi sapling and naam prasanga by jail inmates. The function was also attended by MH Ansari, Additional CJM of Sivasagar; Jail Superintendent Priyanku Sarmah, prominent woman entrepreneur Pronoti Gohain, among others.