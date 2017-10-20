All performers were Britain-based Indians and mostly belong to the States represented.

The event aimed at highlighting the role of cultural tourism in international tourism. Richard Nicholls from Visit Britain, Gangadhar Chilka from Incredible India, Dr Dirisa Mulindwa from University of Sunderland in London, Ravi Bhanot from Diwali in London committee, Dr Kanegaonkar and MR Nene from Maharashtra Mandal, London spoke on different aspects of cultural tourism, way of life of communities, migration, arts and heritage.

The efforts of Sanskruti Centre were lauded for promoting various aspects of Indian heritage and culture, the release added.