World Tourism Day celebrated in UK with Bagurumba dance
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 19 - As part of the World Tourism Day celebrations, presentations through word and dance were hosted at the House of Commons of the British Parliament by Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence under the aegis of Bob Blackman, MP, recently. “For the first time, the Bagurumba dance of Assam, Hojagiri dance of Tripura, Pawara dance of Maharashtra and the Gondu Ghussati dance of Telangana were showcased in the British Parliament along with rarely performed tribal dances such as Lambadi and Santhali,” a statement said.
All performers were Britain-based Indians and mostly belong to the States represented.
The event aimed at highlighting the role of cultural tourism in international tourism. Richard Nicholls from Visit Britain, Gangadhar Chilka from Incredible India, Dr Dirisa Mulindwa from University of Sunderland in London, Ravi Bhanot from Diwali in London committee, Dr Kanegaonkar and MR Nene from Maharashtra Mandal, London spoke on different aspects of cultural tourism, way of life of communities, migration, arts and heritage.
The efforts of Sanskruti Centre were lauded for promoting various aspects of Indian heritage and culture, the release added.