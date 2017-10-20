The award, which was instituted in 2015, carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a memento and a shawl. The award will be ceremonially delivered to Sarmistha by Dr Nirmal Kr Choudhury, former Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, in a public function to be held at the District Library auditorium in Mangaldai on October 22.

Several distinguished personalities, including eminent writer and journalist Homen Borgohain, noted lyricist Eli Ahmed, Mangaldai MLA Gurujyoti Das and Darrang Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman are also going to attend the function as invited guests, Dr Deb added.

It may mentioned here that in 2015, Rashmi Rekha Bhuyan of Barabhuyan village under Sootea LAC was conferred the award, while last year the recipient of this award was Jesmin Aara Ahmed, a resident of Howly Mohanpur village near here.