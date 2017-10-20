

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributing LPG gas connections to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, at Diphu on Wednesday. – UB Photos

While inaugurating the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana at Joysing Doloi memorial auditorium here on Wednesday, Sonowal said that earlier the Central and State governments took the innovative joint venture to provide free LPG connections to women belonging to BPL families. Currently, 5,467 women spread across west and east Karbi Anglong will get LPG connections.

Central government is spending Rs 1,600 as connection subsidy while Assam government will spend Rs 1,000 per beneficiary under this scheme, Sonowal added.

Beside Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, four MLAs of the district – Sum Rongfhang, Joyram Engleng, Dr Numal Momin, Dr Mansing Rongpi, all executive members and members of Autonomous Council, government officials and thousands of party workers were present in the ceremony.

It may be mentioned here that Deputy Commissioner Adil Khan donated a cheque of Rs 10,03,070 to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for flood relief. The amount was contributed by the employees of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and other officials of Karbi Anglong.