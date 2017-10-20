Correspondent DIPHU, Oct 19 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the territorial integrity of Assam will not be compromised at any cost.Sonowal also said that his government is giving utmost priority for simultaneous development of all three regions of Assam with special stress on the long-neglected hill areas of the State. He mentioned that beside special packages, Central government has allocated Rs 500 crore under Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana for Karbi Anglong district and is planning to establish more universities, hospitals and centres for technical skill development.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributing LPG gas connections to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, at Diphu on Wednesday. – UB Photos
While inaugurating the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana at Joysing Doloi memorial auditorium here on Wednesday, Sonowal said that earlier the Central and State governments took the innovative joint venture to provide free LPG connections to women belonging to BPL families. Currently, 5,467 women spread across west and east Karbi Anglong will get LPG connections.
Central government is spending Rs 1,600 as connection subsidy while Assam government will spend Rs 1,000 per beneficiary under this scheme, Sonowal added.
Beside Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, four MLAs of the district – Sum Rongfhang, Joyram Engleng, Dr Numal Momin, Dr Mansing Rongpi, all executive members and members of Autonomous Council, government officials and thousands of party workers were present in the ceremony.
It may be mentioned here that Deputy Commissioner Adil Khan donated a cheque of Rs 10,03,070 to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for flood relief. The amount was contributed by the employees of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and other officials of Karbi Anglong.