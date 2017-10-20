Bangladesh replied with 249 all out, with 21-year-old seamer Andile Phehlukwayo claiming 4-40. South Africa leads the three-match series 2-0, and now has the luxury of resting some of its big names for the final game on Sunday. Bangladesh is still searching for its first win over the Proteas on the tour, having also lost the test series 2-0.

Imrul Kayes made 68 for Bangladesh at the top of the order and Mushfiqur Rahim hit 60, but it wasn’t enough as they chased South Africa’s big score.

SCORECARD

South Africa: Hashim Amla c Rahim b Hossain 85, Quinton de Kock lbw b Al Hasan 46, Faf du Plessis b Al Hasan 0, AB de Villiers c Rahman b Hossain 176, JP Duminy lbw b Hossain 30, Farhaan Behardien not out 7, Dwaine Pretorius c Kayes b Hossain 0, Andile Phehlukwayo not out 0. Extras: (LB-2, W-7) 9. Total: (for 6 wickets in 50 overs) 353. Fall of wickets: 1-90, 2-90, 3-226, 4-343, 5-353, 6-353. Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-82-0, Taskin Ahmed 9-0-71 -0, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-60-2, Nasir Hossain 8-0-49-0, Rubel Hossain 10-0-62-4, Sabbir Rahman 1-0-11-0, Mahmudullah 2-0-16 -0.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal lbw b Pretorius 23, Imrul Kayes c de Villiers b Tahir 68, Liton Das lbw b Phehlukwayo 14, Mushfiqur Rahim c Duminy b Pretorius 60, Shakib Al Hasan c de Kock b Tahir 5, Mahmudullah b Phehlukwayo 35, Sabbir Rahman c du Plessis b Tahir 17, Nasir Hossain b Phehlukwayo 3, Mashrafe Mortaza lbw b Phehlukwayo 0, Taskin Ahmed not out 3, Rubel Hossain b Paterson 8. Extras: (LB-4, W-9) 13. Total: (all out in 47.5 overs) 249. Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-69, 3-162, 4-171, 5-184, 6-219, 7-234, 8-234, 9-239, 10-249. Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 9-1-40-0, Dane Paterson 8.5-0-67- 1, Dwaine Pretorius 10-0-48-2, Andile Phehlukwayo 10-1-40-4, Imran Tahir 10-0-50-3. – AP