The visitors then bowled out Board President’s XI for 310 in 47.1 overs for a nice comeback win, two days after losing the opening practice game.

Electing to bat, Taylor (102 off 83 balls) and Latham (108 off 97 balls) struck magnificent tons, to set it up for New Zealand.

Mitchell Santner (3-44), Tim Southee (2-22) and Colin Munro (2-25) were the chief wicket-takers, boosting their confidence ahead of the three-match series, which will be followed by as many T20 Internationals.

A 71-run seventh-wicket partnership between Gurkeerat Maan (65 off 46 balls) and Karn Sharma (19 off 25 balls) and a 64-run ninth-wicket stand, off 46 balls, between Jaydev Unadkat (44 off 24 balls) and Dhawal Kulkarni (24) only delayed the inevitable.

Unadkat hit Santner for two fours and a six in the 44th over, before being caught by Glenn Phillis off Matt Henry, while Mann struck seven fours and three sixes.

Earlier, Taylor and the left-handed Latham, steered the visitors out of trouble with a 167-run fourth-wicket stand, which came off 137 deliveries.

Latham, too, retired out after racing to his ton with a towering six over deep-square leg.

Brief scores – New Zealand: 343/9 in 50 overs (Tom Latham retired out 108, Ross Taylor retired out 102; Jaydev Unadkat 4-57).

BPXI: 310 all out in 47.1 overs (Gurkeerat Maan 65, Karun Nair (53); Mitchell Santner (3-44). – PTI