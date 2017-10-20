

Mali team players having work out session prior to their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium practice ground in Guwahati, on Thursday. – UB Photos Mali team players having work out session prior to their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium practice ground in Guwahati, on Thursday. – UB Photos

In the round of 16, last edition’s runners-up Mali trounced Iraq 5-1 at Margaon on Tuesday while two time champions Ghana blanked Niger 2-0 at Mumbai yesterday.

Ghana was the top team in Group A with two wins while Mali stood second in Group C with equal number of victories.

A tough contest is on the cards as both the teams looked to be in fine shape. Undoubtedly it will be a power game between two African teams. Ghana so far scored seven goals against one they concede while Mali netted 13 goals and conceded five.

Mali’s Lassana N’Diaye has now scored five goals in four matches. Ghana’s Eric Ayiah and company, however, are producing fantastic attacking football. So far Ghana has conceded just one goal in four matches and it leaves ample evidence that they have a better defensive organisation. On the other hand Mali had to concede five goals in four outings.