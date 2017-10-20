

Pakistani batsman Imam-ul-Haq celebrates after scoring hundred on ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. Pakistani batsman Imam-ul-Haq celebrates after scoring hundred on ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

Imam, whose uncle Inzamam is now a Pakistan selector, became only the second batsman from his country and 13th overall to score a hundred on ODI debut before he finally fell for 100 off 125 balls.

The 21-year-old hit two sixes and five fours as the nominal hosts wrapped up the series with two matches to spare. Saleem Elahi was the only other Pakistani to hit a debut hundred, also against Sri Lanka at Gujranwala in 1995.

But Imam could have missed that milestone as he was reprieved on 89, having been given out caught behind by Niroshan Dickwella off Lahiru Gamage.

As he was walking back, television umpire Richard Kettleborough found the ball had touched the ground before reaching wicketkeeper Dickwella’s gloves.

A relieved Imam returned to the crease and completed his hundred.

Mohammad Hafeez remained not out on 34, scoring the winning single. Imam said his heart was in his mouth when he was given out.

“I thought I had missed a great chance of scoring a hundred,” said Imam, who was also Pakistan’s top run-scorer when they reached the 2014 Under-19 World Cup final in the United Arab Emirates.

“But Hafeez told me to wait as the ball had touched the ground, so I am lucky and proud to have scored a hundred on my debut and that too with a record.”

Pakistan hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first match by 83 runs in Dubai and a 32-run victory in the second in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The remaining games are in Sharjah on Friday and Monday.

With a low target to chase, Imam made a solid start alongside Fakhar Zaman in an opening stand of 78.

Zaman fell for 29, stumped by Dickwella off spinner Jeffrey Vandersay while Babar Zaman was bowled by Gamage for 30.

Sri Lanka, who suffered their ninth straight ODI defeat, were loose with the bat.

Hasan, 23, was ably assisted by leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2-37) as Sri Lanka, who won the toss and batted, lost their last nine wickets for only 106 runs.

Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga (61) and Dickwella (18) put on 59 for the first wicket, but from 102-1 in the 26th over their innings was derailed by Pakistan’s bowlers.

Shadab, man-of-the-match for his 52 not out and 3-47 in the second game on Monday, had Dinesh Chandimal (19) leg- before and Tharanga caught in the deep.

SCORECARD

Sri Lanka: N Dickwella b Hasan 18, U Tharanga c Zaman b Shadab 61, D Chandimal lbw b Shadab 19, C Kapugedera c & b Hasan 18, L Thirimanne c Ahmed b Hafeez 28, M Siriwardana c Zaman b Junaid 2, J Vandersay c Ahmed b Hasan 0, T Perera run out 38, A Dananjaya c Ahmed b Hasan 1, L Gamage c Ahmed b Hasan 10, D Chameera not out 0. Extras: (LB-1, B-3, W-9) 13. Total: (all out in 48.2 overs) 208. Fall of wickets: 1-59, 2-102, 3-112, 4-137, 5-140, 6-141, 8-163, 9-205. Bowling: Junaid 8-0-32-1, Raees 7.2-0-52-0, Hafeez 8-0- 39-1, Hasan 10-0-34-5, Ashraf 5-0-10-0, Shadab 10-0-37-2.

Pakistan: I Haq c N Dickwella b T Perera 100, F Zaman st N Dickwella b J Vandersay 29, B Azam b L Gamage 30, M Hafeez not out 34, S Malik not out 0. Extras: 16 (b-4,lb-3,w-9,nb-0) Total: (3 wickets in 42.3 overs) 209. Fall of wickets: 1-78, 2-144, 3-203. Bowlers: L Gamage 7-1-35-1, D Chameera 10-0-33-0, A Dananjaya 10-0-57-0, J Vandersay 9.3-1-43-1, M Siriwardana 2-0-12-0, T Perera 4-0-22-1. – AFP