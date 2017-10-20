The Commission said the dispute over party flag and logo, etc., should be decided after the conduct of the general convention as per procedure laid down in Article XV of the party constitution for resolving the dispute.

It had extensively cited NPF Article XV dealing with split or merger arising after 2/3rd majority of active members present voting in the general convention of the Central Office.

The ECI also cited the clause under XV by which notice for the general convention is preceded by information to all active members published in at least one local newspaper thirty days ahead of the convention by making specific mention of the issue at hand. ECI also cited that as per NPF constitution under Article XV all those active members seeking to vote in such a General Convention are deemed to have been enrolled as such members before the dispute has originated.

The ECI observed that the current dispute was similar to that of the 2015 episode. In 2015, ECI said that the two factions were also directed to follow the provision in the Article XV of the party constitution in order to resolve the dispute with the decision of active members of the party and instructed that the General Convention be held at “the earliest, and in any event within two months”.

It may be recalled that the NPF under its president Neiphiu Rio held its party convention in Dimapur on September 20 where all ruling party legislators including some independents (excluding BJP) attended. On the other hand, NPF led by Dr Liezietsu has called the general convention to be held in the later part of November.

Meanwhile, NPF (Neiphiu Rio) in a press release said the October 17 ECI order was “presumably issued based on the facts, documents, affidavits filed by NPF (Rio) prior to September 20 general convention.”

It said after the general convention, the party had submitted the required affidavits, photographic and video graphic evidences, mentioning about the number of Central Executive Committee members, Central 0ffice Bearers, number of MLAs and divisions in support of the party. Moreover, it said they had also produced the number of primary/active members present during the convention.

NPF led by Rio was hopeful that the ECI would take cognisance of their submissions and deliver the verdict without delay.

However, NPF under Liezietsu said the ECI order directing the NPF to settle the internal imbroglio through a general convention like it was done in April 2015 has shattered the claim of the rival group that Neiphiu Rio is the president of the NPF.

“The very fact that ECI did not take cognisance of the so-called General Convention of September 20, 2017 at Dimapur by these imposters has vindicated the stance of the NPF that the September 20 ‘get-together’ was unauthorised, unconstitutional and illegal,” said the release.

It claimed that the ECI order is proof enough that the rival group is not legally competent to call for a General Convention of NPF, or else ECI would have deemed the September 20 get-together as valid.