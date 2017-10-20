Two other bills tabled by Felix on October 14, namely Arunachal Pradesh Salaries, Allowances of the Ministers (Amendment) Bill 2017 and Arunachal Pradesh Salaries, Allowances and Pension of members of the Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2017 were also passed in the House.

The Assembly also adopted and passed the Arunachal Pradesh State Road (Regulation & Development) Bill 2015.

This bill was tabled in the Assembly by PWD Minister Chowna Mein in 2015. – PTI