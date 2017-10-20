ITANAGAR, Oct 19 - Arunachal Assembly on Tuesday passed four bills, including Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s salary allowances, through voice vote.The Arunachal Pradesh Speaker and Deputy Speaker Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2017 that was tabled in the House by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bamang Felix on October 14 was passed by the members.
Two other bills tabled by Felix on October 14, namely Arunachal Pradesh Salaries, Allowances of the Ministers (Amendment) Bill 2017 and Arunachal Pradesh Salaries, Allowances and Pension of members of the Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2017 were also passed in the House.
The Assembly also adopted and passed the Arunachal Pradesh State Road (Regulation & Development) Bill 2015.
This bill was tabled in the Assembly by PWD Minister Chowna Mein in 2015. – PTI