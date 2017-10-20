Altogether 41 films from 21 countries and areas of the Asia Pacific region have received nominations in 2017, including the first nomination for a film from Bhutan.

Indian films won five nominations which include two nominations for a Manipuri film. Haobam Paban Kumar won nomination for the APSA UNESCO Cultural Diversity Award along with Shehnad J Jalal for Best Cinematographer for the film Loktak Lairembee (Lady of the Lake), Sanal Kumar Sasidharan won Best Director Nomination for the film Sexy Durga, Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor Nomination for the film Newton and Amit V Masurkar and Mayank Tewari won Best Screenplay Nomination for the film Newton. The winners will be announced on November 23 next, according to a release.

This is the first time that a Manipuri film has been nominated for this prestigious award, it added.