AIZAWL, Oct 19 - Police have seized over 100 kilograms of ganja from two places in Mizoram and arrested five persons in this connection, police said.The ganja, worth Rs 2.53 lakh, was reportedly smuggled from neighbouring Myanmar.
While 40 kilograms of ganja was seized from a house in Aizawl on Tuesday, the police got a tip-off that over 60 kilograms of the contraband was being transported to Saitual in Aizawl district, 100 km from here.
A message was sent to Saitual police station to intercept the vehicle, following which the seizure was made.
Three persons were arrested from Aizawl and two others from Saitual in connection with the seizure of the ganja.
The arrested persons were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. – PTI