While 40 kilograms of ganja was seized from a house in Aizawl on Tuesday, the police got a tip-off that over 60 kilograms of the contraband was being transported to Saitual in Aizawl district, 100 km from here.

A message was sent to Saitual police station to intercept the vehicle, following which the seizure was made.

Three persons were arrested from Aizawl and two others from Saitual in connection with the seizure of the ganja.

The arrested persons were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. – PTI