Nagaland Guv, CM extend Diwali greetings
Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Oct 19 - Nagaland Governor PB Acharya has extended greetings and warm wishes to the people of the State for a joyous and prosperous life on the occasion of Diwali.In his message, the Governor said Diwali, the festival of lights, inspires all to move towards light from darkness. “Let us light the lamps of compassion, love and righteousness. Let us resolve to fight against illiteracy, inequality, poverty, discrimination and malice, and let us promote universal peace and brotherhood in the society,” the Governor exhorted.
PTI adds: Chief Minister TR Zeliang said India is a country of pluralism and diversity, and respects all communities with different religious customs and traditions.
“Let this festival of lights be an occasion for all of us to show love and mutual respect to one another. May this day bring peace, joy and prosperity to every home and society in the State,” Zeliang said. – PTI