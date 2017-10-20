|
Arunachal to push for separate IAS, IPS cadre
ITANAGAR, Oct 19 - Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution to urge the Centre to take immediate steps for creation of separate cadre of All India Services of IAS, IPS and IFS for the State.Bringing the resolution, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “After 30 years of attaining Statehood, it is the right time we get separate cadres so that development percolates down to all parts of the State in real sense.”
“Because of absence of separate cadres, the Central schemes could not be implemented and executed properly in the State as officers from AGMUT come to the State for a short period and are not able to understand the tribal culture and sentiments,” he pointed out adding, with a dedicated team of officers under the State cadre, development would begin in real sense.
He added that the Jont Cadre Authority of the Union Home Ministry has fixed a preliminary discussion in New Delhi on November 3. – PTI