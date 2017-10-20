“Because of absence of separate cadres, the Central schemes could not be implemented and executed properly in the State as officers from AGMUT come to the State for a short period and are not able to understand the tribal culture and sentiments,” he pointed out adding, with a dedicated team of officers under the State cadre, development would begin in real sense.

He added that the Jont Cadre Authority of the Union Home Ministry has fixed a preliminary discussion in New Delhi on November 3. – PTI