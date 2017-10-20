The retired IAS officer was arrested by Health department’s Food & Drugs Administration inspectors on October 4, after 10 lakh tablets of pseudo-ephedrine were seized at Lengpui Airport here. The drugs were sent by Dehradun-based Cooper Pharma Ltd to R & R Medicare, Aizawl, owned by Hrangdawla.

On October 11, the accused sought bail on medical grounds, but the special judge denied him saying that he was not a medical expert and that his health condition be examined by medical experts within two days.

Even though his bail plea was supposed to be heard on October 13, it could not be done as the prison’s medical board was yet to examine his health condition.

The medical board found that Hrangdawla had prolonged diabetes.

In view of his age (he is 72), health condition and the fact that he is a retired IAS officer who had rendered commendable services to the country, the court granted him bail.